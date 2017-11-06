Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Ryan Delaney will return to the Pirelli Stadium in January a double-winner after he added an Irish FA cup to his league success with Cork City.

Delaney and his side managed to overcome Dundalk after a tense final ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, with the resulting penalty shoot-out finishing 5-3 in favour of City.

It's safe to say it's been a successful loan spell for Delaney, who helped Cork to follow up last month's League of Ireland Premier Division success with their cup triumph at the Aviva Stadium.

The 21-year-old played the full match as he helped his side to glory and will return to Burton in January full of confidence - and it will be interesting to see what Nigel Clough's plans hold for the centre-back with the Brewers already well-stocked in defence.

Elsewhere, Burton's out-on-loan winger Marcus Harness helped Port Vale into the second round of the FA Cup after the Valiants overcame Oxford United - a division above them in League One - 2-0 at Vale Park.

Goals from Gavin Gunning and Tom Pope sent Vale into the hat for the next round, with Harness playing 84 minutes and picking up a booking for his troubles.

There was to be no such FA Cup success for fellow Brewers forward Marcus Dinaga, though, as his Telford side bowed out to Hereford FC after a second-half Jon Mills goal - with Dinanga featuring for the full 90 minutes but unable to continue his impressive goalscoring form.

Meanwhile, Callum Hawkins was unable to stop Gresley from slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle Town which leaves the Moatmen in 21st place in the NPL Division One South.

Ben Fox's Tamworth weren't in action at the weekend, while Reece Hutchinson has returned from his loan spell with Sutton Coldfield Town and scored for the Brewers' academy in their 2-1 loss to Wrexham on Saturday.