Burton Albion defender Ryan Delaney has been named in the League of Ireland team of the season by pundits at RTE Soccer after his successful loan spell with Cork City.

The centre-back rounded off a season in his native Republic of Ireland with an FAI Cup on Sunday to add to Cork's League of Ireland title.

And now Delaney and defensive partner Alan Bennett have been rewarded for their heroics at the back with a spot in the team of the season alongside goalkeeper Mark McNulty.

Delaney made 30 appearances in the league and scored an impressive six goals, with RTE saying "his partnership (with Bennett) was very, very good."

(Image: Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

"He guided him through it, he learned as the season went on. He was key to Cork's start to the league.

"They won 21 games out of 22 and he was a major part of that."

The 21-year-old will return to Burton in January after taking a break due to the nature of the summer football calendar in Ireland.