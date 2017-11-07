The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in signing Solihull Moors striker Dapo Afolayan, according to the Daily Star .

The former Chelsea academy man has netted eight goals for the struggling National League side, who sit bottom of the league having only managed 18 goals all season following their promotion to the fifth tier of English football.

Afolayan - recently called up to the England 'C' team - signed for Moors in February last term, with then-manager Liam McDonald hailing the signing of the 19-year-old as a "real coup" for Solihull.

Brewers midfielder Ben Fox will no doubt know more than most about Afolayan's abilities having spent a month on loan at Moors with the youngster in September.

The forward has had spells in Canada with Toronto before returning to England to continue his studies.

He had a stint with Tooting & Mitcham United but, as a Loughborough University student, he had been recently playing for their team in the Midland Premier league before joining Solihull.

And now, following his impressive start to the season, the Brewers are reportedly admirers of Afolayan alongside Derby County, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town.

The Star also reports that he can be snapped up for free because of a seven-day release clause in his contract allowing him to go if he gets a suitable offer from another club.