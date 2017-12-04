Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will travel to Championship rivals Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

The Brewers were drawn at the Blues in Monday night's live televised draw, meaning they will face a fellow struggler in the second tier, with Albion currently bottom of the table and Birmingham in 22nd ahead of their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Burton have a perfect record against their Midlands rivals, having beaten them 2-0 home and away in the Championship last season, and then coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium in August, courtesy of goals from Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer.

The FA Cup third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 5-7.

The draw has thrown up several eye-catching ties, with Liverpool hosting neighbours Everton at Anfield, Nottingham Forest at home to holders Arsenal and Manchester United - who beat Albion in the Carabao Cup this term - taking on Derby County at Old Trafford.

Last season, Burton saw their FA Cup journey ended at the third round when they lost 2-0 at Premier League Watford.