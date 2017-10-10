Nigel Clough will be heeding the words of a former Burton Albion manager when he takes his Brewers side to in-form Bristol City on Friday night.

Albion know the challenge ahead of them against a Robins side who have not lost in the league since August 12 and currently lie fourth in the table after three wins from their last four outings.

One of those victories saw them thrash Gary Rowett's Derby County 4-1 at Ashton Gate, with Lee Johnson's hosts roaring back from a half-time deficit to claim all three points.

(Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Rowett claimed after the game that his players had struggled to match Bristol's high intensity in the defeat.

And Clough is warning his own players that they must find a way to nullify that Robins threat if they are to be successful in avoiding a third straight Championship defeat by 10pm on Friday.

Asked if his squad would be training with added intent this week after the successive 4-0 defeats before the international break, Clough said: "We hope so - whether that intent is enough come Friday night, we'll see.

"We are conscious of Gary Rowett's comments when they went there a couple of weeks ago, and I'll be telling the players.

"He said that unless you match their (Bristol City's) intensity, then you've got no chance.

"So that, first and foremost, is what we've got to do, because we expect them to come flying out of the blocks at us, and it's a night game as well.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"So we have to deal with that in the first 15 minutes. That'll be the priority this week."

Clough called Albion's intensity into question after the 4-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers right before the international break.

His side fell 2-0 down inside 11 minutes and were largely too easy to break down on the day.

And he knows Burton cannot afford a repeat against Bristol.

"I think that is the first game where we've been too easy to score against," added Clough.

(Image: Dan Chesteron/Epic Action Imagery)

"Even when we've conceded goals earlier this season, that's the first one where they've been a little bit too easy and we could've prevented them.

"There were a couple of individual errors in there - Stephen Bywater knows straightaway.

He's made his first mistake since he got into the team last April at Birmingham City.

"That is a bit unusual.

"But everybody else, and it starts from the front as well, has got to be mindful that as a team, we have to defend better - and just be harder to play against."