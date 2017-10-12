Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater hopes the supposed manager and player of the month 'curse' strikes Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday night (7:45pm).

In a campaign that never seems to let up, the Brewers head to the fourth-placed Robins looking for a first win in five matches and Bywater is aware that they will be no pushovers.

Underlining the hosts' success so far this term is the September awards received by Lee Johnson and defender Aden Flint for their exemplary start to the campaign - with City winning five out of seven matches last month.

Flint sat out three matches in August after he was the subject of heavy transfer speculation - but has slotted back into the squad seamlessly and has notched three goals from centre-back already this term as they look to continue their 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Brewers, however, come into Friday night's match with mixed emotions from their duels with Bristol last term.

Last August, just as Burton were adjusting to life in the Championship, they thought they had snatched a point at the Pirelli Stadium with Tom Naylor's late header before Tammy Abraham broke Albion hearts.

March's 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate, however, saw Lee Tomlin blaze a penalty over the bar and Albion escape with a vital point on their way to Championship survival.

But Bristol are a different beast this campaign, though, and look worlds apart from the team that finished in 17th place last term.

And Bywater hopes that, with the expectation levels raised somewhat at Ashton Gate following their blistering start to the campaign, Johnson and co will feel even more duty bound to deliver on Friday night.

"Hopefully," Bywater says of the prospect of a curse striking.

"It was tough last season, I remember we missed a few chances and obviously they missed a penalty.

"It was a nice ground, a good ground and a good atmosphere.

"I remember our supporters came and they were good - our support there last year was good.

"It’s going to be a good game on the Friday night, and it's something to look forward to.

"With Friday night games, you go there and your journey and weekend's a lot better if you get a result."

Burton have taken to their Friday night matches in the Championship, with one of their two wins so far this season coming on a Friday evening - August's 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

Bywater reckons this could have a positive effect on the mentality of his colleagues, and those who the Brewers are duelling with down at the bottom should they come away from Bristol with points on the board

But he's also looking to the run of games coming up as an opportunity to try and pick their form up, with the likes of Wolves, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough out of the way early doors.

"You get your points on the board and they've got to try and do well to keep up really," he added.

"We know that these next five games - this block before the next internationals - is important to get some points.

“The (likes of) Forest, Barnsley, Bristol and Milwall.

"These are the games that we are confident in."