Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater has said he is "over the moon" after signing an improved contract that will keep him at the Pirelli Stadium until summer 2019.

The stopper has been an ever present in the Brewers' Championship campaign so far this term, with a string of impressive performances keeping the on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley out of the side.

Bywater's understanding with his defence - which includes two of his former Derby County team-mates in Jake Buxton and John Brayford - has been a crucial cog in the Brewers' good league form so far this term.

The former Cardiff City man's new deal comes on the eve of Burton's trip to Nottingham Forest, where Bywater will be hoping to help his side keep a fourth-straight away clean sheet.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Bywater joined back up with Nigel Clough - his former manager at Derby County - in January 2016 after a stint in India with Kerala Blasters, and watched from the sidelines as Jon McLaughlin kept attacks at bay en route to an historic promotion to the Championship.

It was a similar story for the 36-year-old last term, with McLaughlin keeping his counterpart out of the side until McLaughlin injured his shoulder in April's 2-0 defeat over Birmingham City.

Once Bywater was handed his opportunity, he never looked back - and that's what Clough has credited him for the most, and which is why on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley and reserve stopper Harry Campbell have failed to break into the side.

It hasn't all been plain-sailing for Bywater and Burton this term, as a second Championship season has been unforgiving and Bywater has been having to pick the ball out of the back of his net much more than he would've liked - but it's still early days yet.

That incredible save to deny Angus MacDonald's acrobatic effort at Barnsley last term and secure Burton's Championship survival will live long in the memory of the Brewers faithful, and which is why he is greeted with a chorus of cheers when he takes his place in goal in front of the West Stand.

Of his new deal, Bywater said: "I am over the moon to sign a new contract, the gaffer has done a great job with the team since I joined.

"I am very grateful for the new contract and it shows how much faith he has in me.

"I love being here and we have a great group of lads who want to work for each other."

And Clough was pleased to reward one of his old guard and praised Bywater's form having had Ripley breathing down his neck since the 24-year-old's arrival in August.

"He's been exemplary since coming into the team at the end of last season following Jon McLaughlin's injury and he has been one of our most consistent performers this season," he said.

"He's got lots of experience which is very important and is competing for that number one spot with Connor Ripley and we have Harry Campbell in the background.

"It's a very strong department as we have some good young goalkeepers at the club as well."