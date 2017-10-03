Ben Turner could be back in contention for Burton Albion's next Championship outing at Bristol City next week - but John Brayford is likely to miss out.

The defensive pair both suffered hamstring injuries during the Brewers' 4-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa last Tuesday and were substituted off before the hour mark.

Scans have revealed that Brayford's problem is slightly more serious than Turner's, according to Nigel Clough.

But with both being able to step up their recovery during the current international break, Clough is hopeful that centre-back Turner could be pushing for inclusion in the squad when they travel to take on the Robins at Ashton Gate on Friday October 13.

And Brayford may not be too far away either, with the away clash with Nottingham Forest, eight days later, a more realistic target for the ex-Derby County full-back.

"They've both had scans, and Ben is better than John," said Clough.

"We are hoping that Ben has got a chance for Bristol City, and they've both got a chance for Forest if not.

"The two injuries we got in the Villa game were certainly a case of the lads having not played.

"People say: Why did you leave them (Brayford and Turner) out against Manchester United?

"Brayford couldn't play (he was ineligible), but it's the theory that they have hardly played.

"Turner missed the first five games of the season, Brayford had played one cup game when he came to us.

"Then all of a sudden you hit this seven games in 21 days, and that's why they need taking out for one.

"We just couldn't get through to the end of that period without the injuries."

One man who has yet to feature for the Brewers since making his return on transfer deadline day - alongside Brayford - is Will Miller.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward has been pushing to return from a hamstring injury - and Clough says that return could happen on Tuesday, when Albion face Bedworth United in the Birmingham Senior Cup.

Miller, though, will not be rushed back.

"He's coming on," added the Brewers boss on Miller's situation.

"Hopefully he might play in the Birmingham Senior Cup next Tuesday, it depends how he goes this week and if he trains fully on Monday.

"We might play him in that.

"We thought it was just a little strain, and it's just a niggly one where he keeps feeling it.

"He's up to about three-quarter pace, and then the second he tries to go above that, he just feels it.

"There's plenty of time with it, there's no point (in pushing it).

"We've got another six months of the season, so there's no point in him doing it again, and then it's another six or eight weeks.

"We'll try to make sure he's right."