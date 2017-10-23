A "Recovery Tub" has been installed in the home dressing room at the Pirelli Stadium to aid Burton Albion’s players’ rehabilitation from injury and recovery from matches.

Effectively an ice bath in all but name, the new addition will be used to speed up the body's natural means for recovery and aims to flush out metabolic waste that slows down the rate of blood flow back to the heart.

Crucially for players, it will reduce inflammatory swelling after a match and help with recovery from injury - with the players getting a first post-match use of it after Saturday’s game at home to Ipswich Town.

With the Brewers struggling with injuries already this season - John Brayford, Joe Mason, Will Miller and Ben Turner have all had spells on the sidelines this term - the Recovery Tub can be used to benefit them with their rehab programmes, as well as post-match to speed up recovery from games.

Summer signing Stephen Warnock was injured during the first few minutes against Hull and during his time on the medical table earlier this season, he posted a photo on social media website Instagram of him using a similar cryotherapy system to aid with his recuperation.

In addition, it will also benefit record-signing Liam Boyce - who was ruled out for the season after suffering a knee injury just weeks after his record move from Ross County - as he continues his bid to be fit for the back-end of the season and, more crucially, any possible World Cup participation for Northern Ireland.

The Brewers' head physiotherapist Nick Fenton said: "Thanks to RP-X Fitness for installing the Recovery Tub, it's already been a fantastic addition to our medical department.

"The players really love it and they seem to be getting the benefits from it and hopefully we will see the benefits as the season goes on.

"After tough matches the lads will be able to get straight in the tub to help them recover a lot quicker. It just aids that recovery process completely and it enables them to train harder.

"Obviously, Liam (Boyce) has got his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury so it aids his recovery and gives us that little bit extra and another tool in our armoury just to help him along the way."