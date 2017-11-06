Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yasmin Harris' brace secured a 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors as Burton Albion Ladies recorded their sixth league win in seven matches.

The striker - who signed from Nottingham Forest Ladies in September - bagged her first and second goals for the club in the space of two minutes.

Making her return to the first team having missed out in last weekend’s defeat to Fylde, Harris proved to be a natural finisher and helped the Brewers to bring home the three points.

Her inclusion was one of three changes made by Jack White as his side looked to return to winning ways.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

However, the first chance of the game fell to Solihull but the shot was easily dealt with by Turner.

The early pressure was that of the hosts during the first 15 minutes, as Turner was called into action once again, making a brilliant save to keep the score-line even.

As the Brewers worked their way into the game, midfielder Dani Reade tried a shot from distance following good build up play down the right flank between Amelia Robb and Jordan Atkin - but the goalkeeper was right behind it to stop Burton from taking the lead.

Jemma Grimadell should have put breathing space between themselves and Solihull after her pressing forced the 'keeper to play it off the midfielder - but fortunately for Solihull, the ball didn't fall into the back of the net.

Shots from Grimadell and Yasmin Harris followed, but the Brewers went into half-time level with the hosts.

It took 11 second-half minutes for Burton to get themselves in front.

Harris tapped in from Atkin's cross after she pressed the 'keeper into a mistake.

Just two minutes later, the striker got her second goal in as many minutes.

Once again, Atkin was involved in the build-up as she danced past the helpless Moors defenders and played in Harris, who slotted it into an open net.

With the Brewers two goals to the good, they defended solidly to get their second consecutive league clean sheet.

The result sees Burton Albion Ladies sit in fifth, ten points off the top, but with three games in hand.

Manager Jack White was delighted with the victory, having bounced back from defeat in the FA WPL Plate against Fylde last weekend.

He said: "We're delighted to have picked up three more points. This is a very hard place to come to so the players are all aware of how much of a valuable win it has been.

"Yasmin (Harris) was brought here to score goals and she proved her worth today.

"She's a natural finisher and if it wasn't for a good save from their goalkeeper during the first half she would have been taking the match ball home with her.

"She works well with Jordan Atkin up front and their combined qualities form a very good partnership.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

"All of our players are giving 100% at the moment and have embraced what we're trying to do here.

"We stress that it's about making the most of the matches and leaving the pitch knowing that they've done everything that they can.

"Creating a winning atmosphere is important and we're so pleased to have picked up our sixth win from just seven league matches."