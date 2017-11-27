Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion Ladies continued their fine FA Women's Premier League form with a 2-1 away win against Radcliffe Olympic at The Recreation Ground.

Manager Jack White was boosted by the return of Amelia Robb following her recent absence on medical grounds.

The tough-tackling defender settled straight back into the side and caused Radcliffe problems throughout the match with her stubborn defending and regular advances into the opposition's half.

The hosts started on the front-foot and had a couple of long distance attempts at the Burton net, neither of which troubled Erica Turner in goal.

Burton grew into the match and took the lead courtesy of left back Hayleigh Sutton, who beat the keeper from the edge of the box at the second attempt after 35 minutes.

The persistent rain had made the pitch very awkward by the time the second half kicked off, and Radcliffe took advantage of the conditions to force Burton back and pile on the pressure in search of the equalising goal.

They deservedly got their reward on the 75th minute, when they capitalised on a mix-up in the visitor's backline to turn the ball home from just inside the area - despite Turner's best efforts to turn the ball around the post.

Burton responded by creating chances of their own in the final stages. Sutton drove forward on two occasions but her efforts were comfortably held.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

Striker Jordan Atkin looked certain to score when she raced through the defence but her effort was superbly saved by the outstretched keeper.

The youngster was not to be denied her moment of glory however, and after 87 minutes she latched on to a long pass from Paris O'Connor and made no mistake this time, slipping the ball into the far corner of the net from close range.

Burton withstood the final barrage from Radcliffe to claim their eighth win of the season.

Manager Jack White said: "The conditions were far from ideal throughout the game and made it difficult for both sides to get the ball down and play a free-flowing game.

"The game was scrappy from start to finish. We have lots of tough characters in this team though and I will always back them to get the better of any opponents physically and mentally."

"Radcliffe made it difficult for us in the second half and we struggled to get out of our own half for long periods. It was disappointing to concede the equalising goal after we'd been so determined not to, but the way in which we responded was fantastic."

"The mood on the pitch changed and the players were desperate to get a winning goal. Everyone was so happy when the ball went in."

"Our form in November has been outstanding and we couldn't have asked for better results."