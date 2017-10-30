Burton Albion Ladies fell to a 3-2 defeat to Fylde Ladies, knocking them out of the FA WPL Plate.

A goal from Sophie Corden and an own goal weren't enough to see the Brewers through to the next round.

Following their loss to Middlesbrough earlier in the season in the FA WPL Cup, they were entered into the Plate where they faced the Northern Division outfit.

Manager Jack White stuck with the same formation that worked during their last outing against Long Eaton United, where they beat them 1-0.

However, Fylde were out of the traps quickly and got their reward in the eighth minute, when Sophie Charlton put the Coasters in front.

Yet moments after the restart, the Brewers were back in it.

Jordan Atkin, with seven goals to her name already this season, piled on the pressure along the Fylde back line which resulted in a careless back pass by Fuller that trickled past her 'keeper.

Shots from Charlotte Cresswell and Hayleigh Sutton tested the goalkeeper as Burton tried to get the edge over their opponents.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

At the other end of the pitch, Erica Turner came out to put a stop to several of Fylde's attack with a commanding performance between the sticks.

Despite a wonderful save to deny them from getting their noses ahead minutes before, a quick counter attack spilt the Brewers apart and allowed Lauren Davies find space in front of goal, before firing past Turner.

Five minutes into the second half and Burton were back on level terms once again.

Sending a long ball over the top, it found Charlotte Emery who controlled with ease. She then played the ball out to Corden, just outside the 18-yard box, who took her time before unleashing a right-footed shot that sailed past the helpless 'keeper.

With confidence flowing, they went in search of a winner with the front three of Emery and Corden, Atkin stretching the opponent’s defence with their pace and movement.

It was Atkin that had two golden opportunities to do so. The striker's shots were well saved by the goalkeeper and proved to be the turning point as four minutes later, Fylde scored the winning goal.

Holly Flesh, making her debut for the Coasters, smashed it home concluding what had been a very competitive contest.