Burton Albion Ladies were knocked out of the SSE Women’s FA Cup losing 4-0 to Nettleham Ladies after the East Midlands Regional Premier Division team proved too much for the Brewers.

Manager Jack White made two changes to the team that lost heavily to the The New Saints last weekend, with Gina Rushton and goal scorer Natasha Rothery replacing Amelia Robb and Yasmin Harris – who was cup tied.

It wasn't just a change in personnel for Burton, as White tinkered with the formation – playing with a 4-1-3-2 – in the hope of outwitting Nettleham.

It looked as if it had paid off when the Brewers won the first corner of the game after good build up play down the right between Hayleigh Sutton and Sophie Corden.

However, the positive start was short lived as Charlotte Worth brought down the opposition’s striker in the area.

The referee pointed to the spot on the 21 minute, which Nettleham easily dispatched past Erica Turner.

There was almost an immediate response as Burton went straight up the other end in search of an equaliser. Jemma Grimadell crossed it into Jordan Atkin who held the ball up well in the box, before finding Corden. Her shot sailed over the crossbar.

They headed into half-time trailing and four minutes after the restart, they found themselves 2-0 down after a wonderful strike by the opposition's midfielder. She picked it up in the middle of the park and sent it swerving past Turner from 25-yards-out.

(Image: Belinda Reade)

Nettleham went onto add a third before White went on to make a triple substitution. Charlotte Cresswell livened up the game, as her effort smashed off the crossbar.

Despite a change in tempo, Nettleham wrapped up proceedings with a fourth after an unfortunate own goal by Dani Reade.

"The result was not good and we're disappointed to be knocked out of the FA Cup at such an early stage," White said, following the Brewers' early exit from the cup.

"Our overall tempo was too slow and we were very predictable at times, particularly in the first half. We showed signs of improvement immediately after the break, but then Nettleham's midfielder hit a rocket from 25 yards to make it 2-0 and that then made the task even harder."

But the manager looked for the positives from defeat, praising the substitutes that came on when the team were three goals to the good.

"I thought that the subs did well when they came on," he added.

Cresswell has been in and out of the first team squad over recent weeks and it was nice to see her take her opportunity today.

"She's a very popular player within the group and hopefully today gives her the confidence to push on."