Burton Albion Ladies are looking for players to join their first team and reserve squads, who are plying their trade in the FA Women’s Premier League (FA WPL).

They are currently sitting fifth in the table after an impressive start to life in the league, having been promoted last season.

The Brewers Ladies have recently had former Nottingham Forest players Yasmin Harris and Demi Greenan join their ranks in the last month - but manager Jack White is hoping to bolster his squad with more new additions over the coming weeks.

White is backed by assistant manager Jack Peel – formerly of Aston Villa Ladies, alongside the boss – and fitness coach Kane Darkes, who has worked for Liverpool Ladies in Women’s Super League One.

Players will be joining an exciting team who have gained three promotions in four seasons and only suffered six defeats along the way.

Having embarked on a meteoric rise after winning promotion to the FA WPL last season, where they dominated the league, they are hoping to continue this form and push for promotion once again.

The club has won eight pieces of silverware in four years but they need to add new players to cope with the physicality and schedule of the league.

The team also train at the world class St George’s Park, which celebrated its fifth anniversary two weeks ago, with outstanding facilities to develop Burton’s players.

If further details are required and you would like to get involved, please email media@balfc.co.uk

The Brewers won their first four league fixtures this term as they made yet another composed step up, with victories over Leicester City Ladies, Sporting Khalsa, Long Eaton United and the most impressive coming against Birmingham and West Midlands.

They won that clash 4-1, with striker Jordan Atkin getting her first hat-trick of the campaign.

Atkin has been in superb form already this season, continuing where she left off from last term, when she notched an extraordinary 27 goals.

So far, she has seven goals from six games, making her the club's top goal scorer.

Albion were dealt a blow on the road to The New Saints recently following their impressive start, when they were on the receiving end of a 7-1 thrashing in Wales.

However, they got back to winning ways in their last fixture – doing the double over Long Eaton with a 1-0 win thanks to a looping effort from 25-yards-out by Jemma Grimadell, who bagged her second goal of the season.