Burton Albion Ladies continued their impressive start to life in the FA WPL Midlands Division One with a 3-1 victory over Birmingham and West Midlands on Sunday that moved them up to third in the table.

A double from Jordan Atkin and one from Yasmin Harris ensured the win, as the Brewers did the double over their opposition for the season.

Atkin - who got a hat-trick in the reverse fixture back in September - put the Brewers ahead within eight minutes. The striker was played in and confidently slotted the ball home to make it 1-0.

Captain Charlotte Worth got her foot in to stop a dangerous attack at the other end soon after, as Birmingham striker Annie Collins made her way into a one-on-one situation.

Jemma Grimadell tried her luck from distance in search of a second goal for the visitors, before Cresswell came close to her first senior goal for the club when her right-footed effort was saved.

Atkin might have doubled the lead after she chased down a stray pass to the home keeper. Putting her under pressure, the ball was struck against the striker but it rebounded wide of the post and out for a goal kick.

Rebecca Milner should then have opened her personal account for the Brewers with two golden opportunities to put them 2-0 in front by half-time.

In what appeared to be a well-rehearsed corner routine, Paris O’Connor’s in-swinging deliveries were met by Milner, yet on both occasions her header fell wide of the post.

Birmingham and West Midlands came out from the interval with a higher intensity, pressing further up the field - and that eventually forced Burton into a mistake.

A loose pass was pounced upon as the hosts levelled the scores.

Just five minutes later, though, the Brewers were back in front, courtesy of the best play of the game.

Starting with Erica Turner's goal kick, the ball was played out to defender Hayleigh Sutton.

She in turn found Grimadell, having done well in midfield to bring the play up the field.

Grimadell passed it on to Atkin who, with her back to goal, held possession up before twisting and turning to play a lovely ball in for strike partner Harris, who side footed it past the keeper.

It was Harris' third goal in four appearances as she settles into life at Burton Albion.

Atkin then got her second of the afternoon to make sure of the points. Grimadell was once again involved in the build-up play as she split the defence with a cutting ball that found Atkin running into space down the right.

The prolific Albion forward unleashed a shot that flew into the back of the net, sealing the victory.

It could have been four when the striker burst through on goal again - but she was stopped in her tracks by the last defender rushing back.

The referee only showed yellow, leaving the team infuriated by the decision. However, it mattered little as they left The Vale Stadium with the victory.

On the triumph - Albion's seventh from eight league fixtures to date - manager Jack White said: "It's another good victory but one that we've had to work really hard for.

"We started the match stronger than we have in recent weeks and getting an early goal took some of the pressure off. The whole team then settled down and confidence grew.

"At the break, we spoke about keeping players further up the field and that certainly benefitted us in the second half.

"It was important that we had an extra central player up there to support the strikers and the way that they combined for the second goal was nice to see.

"We've said from day one that we are confident about playing youngsters from our junior teams and I am sure that Lauren Greaves is very happy with how her debut went today.

"She has trained well with the senior team over the past couple of weeks and deserved her opportunity. Of course, it makes the job a lot easier for a 17-year-old when the more experienced players alongside her are playing at the top of their game.

"We're so pleased with our league form and happy for all of the players. We see how hard they work and how much this means to them."