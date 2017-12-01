The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion have been linked with a January move for Chesterfield hot-shot Kristian Dennis.

The striker, who has six months left on his current deal with League Two's bottom side - has been in fine form for the struggling Spireites, notching 11 goals in 19 league appearances.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Dennis topped Chesterfield's goalscoring charts as they were relegated from League One last term, notching 10 goals in 42 appearances after joining from Macclesfield on a free transfer in May 2016.

And now the Brewers - who were linked with a move for Dennis last summer - are rumoured to be vying for his signature alongside third-tier duo Bradford City and Charlton Athletic, according to HITC Sport .