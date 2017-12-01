Burton Albion have been linked with a January move for Chesterfield hot-shot Kristian Dennis.
The striker, who has six months left on his current deal with League Two's bottom side - has been in fine form for the struggling Spireites, notching 11 goals in 19 league appearances.
Dennis topped Chesterfield's goalscoring charts as they were relegated from League One last term, notching 10 goals in 42 appearances after joining from Macclesfield on a free transfer in May 2016.
And now the Brewers - who were linked with a move for Dennis last summer - are rumoured to be vying for his signature alongside third-tier duo Bradford City and Charlton Athletic, according to HITC Sport .