Burton Albion striker Marcus Dinanga continued his goal-scoring form at AFC Telford United with a brace in the Bucks' 3-1 FA Cup win over FC United of Manchester.

The on-loan Brewers striker opened the scoring from close-range after latching onto a cross by Elliot Newby.

The 20-year-old then doubled his tally for the day when he won and converted an injury-time penalty to take him to 10 goals for the season and book the Bucks' spot in the first-round draw tonight.

Having reached double figures, Dinanga already has more goals this season than Telford's top goalscorer last term, with Josh Wilson grabbing nine in 2016/17.

"Marcus has done really well," Telford boss Rob Edwards said of Dinanga post-match.

"He brings that goal threat but it’s not just him, we've got a fair few players who are capable of getting the goals for us.

"When you have a threat like that, you know you always have a chance if you can keep it tight at the back."

That win ensures that Telford go into the hat for the first round proper, where Dinanga could meet fellow Brewers academy graduate and loanee Marcus Harness.

Harness was also in action at the weekend and helped League Two Port Vale to a first home win of a turbulent campaign after they defeated Cheltenham Town 3-1 at Vale Park.

Harness started and was lively all game for his loan side, causing problems for Cheltenham full-back Jordan Cranston before his substitution on the hour mark.

Vale were 1-0 up at that stage thanks to Tom Pope's strike, before Ben Whitfield and Pope again made sure of a vital three points.

The Valiants' run of 11 games without a win finally came to an end as new manager Neil Aspin recorded his first victory at the club, with Harness described as having "impressed throughout the afternoon" by the club's official website.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Callum Hawkins helped Gresley to a second draw in the space of a week against a team in the Evo-Stik NPL Division One South's top three as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Stocksbridge Park Steels, while Reece Hutchinson managed an hour for Sutton Coldfield in their 1-1 draw with Whitby Town.

Burton's on-loan Cork City defender Ryan Delaney played the full 90 minutes as his City side edged closer to a League of Ireland Premier Division title with a 0-0 draw with Bohemians.

They require a single point from their remaining three games to clinch the league.

Ben Fox has returned to Burton Albion following the expiration of his loan spell with National League North side Solihull Moors.