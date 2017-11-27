The video will start in 8 Cancel

Marcus Dinanga continued his impressive goalscoring run for the season to help AFC Telford United into the next round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Burton Albion forward slotted home from close range to complete the Bucks' 4-2 victory over Droylsden.

Dinanga's side fell behind twice on the day, but former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Sylvan Ebanks-Blake twice levelled things up, with his second goal - on debut - assisted by Dinanga.

John Marsden then nudged the hosts in front after the break, before Dinanga finished off the simplest of goals to make sure of another positive result for his loan side.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Ben Fox's Tamworth will go again in a replay at Warrington Town on Tuesday night after a 2-2 draw at the weekend.

The Lambs took an early lead courtesy of Aman Verma, with Fox sparking the move that led to the goal.

But they were twice pegged back and will now go again in the week.

There was less positive news for fellow academy graduate Marcus Harness, who saw his Port Vale team drop to within a point of the League Two relegation zone.

That was because of a 3-1 defeat at Lincoln City, with Matt Green, Michael Bostwick and Luke Waterfall notching the hosts' goals.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Danny Pugh did level things up before the break for the Valiants, for whom Harness played 57 minutes.

Their tally of 18 points from 20 games leaves them one above the drop zone, with Barnet and Chesterfield below them on 17 points.

In League One, Damien McCrory's Portsmouth won 1-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle to move to within a point of the play-offs.

The Brewers defender, though, is still out of action as he recovers from a knee injury.

Jayden Cotterill made his debut for Evo-Stik NPL Division One South side Romulus as they lost 5-0 to top-of-the-table Basford United.

Academy duo James Harrison and Reece Hutchinson - who also starred in Burton's midweek Birmingham Senior Cup win over Highgate United - were on the bench for the Roms.

Elsewhere in the division, Callum Hawkins' Gresley lost 4-1 at home to Corby Town.