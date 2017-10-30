Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox marked his return to Tamworth FC by helping them to a 3-2 win over York City on Saturday.

Fox re-joined the National League North side on loan until January last week after a successful spell at the Lamb Ground last term.

And it was a happy reunion for him and the Lambs, with Fox starting in a win over fellow play-off hopefuls York that moved his side up to seventh in the table.

It was a less positive afternoon for Brewers winger Marcus Harness.

He could not stop Port Vale from slumping to a 3-0 loss at home to promotion-chasing Swindon Town.

Harness played the full 90 as the Valiants were downed by three second-half goals - and Vale are now teetering on the brink of the League Two relegation places.

They are level with Morecambe on 14 points, and sit out of the drop-zone by virtue of having a better goal difference alone.

It was another busy afternoon for the attacker, on a season-long loan at Vale Park, and the Stoke Sentinel said of Harness' performance: "Plenty of work rate from the sponsors' man of the match, but he created little."

Marcus Dinanga was among the goals yet again for AFC Telford United - but a heartbreaking injury-time penalty denied them all three points against Southport.

Dinanga's predatory first-half finish looked set to put the Bucks on course for all three points against Southport - managed by former England striker Kevin Davies - but Nathan Lowe's late penalty ensured the spoils were shared.

Elsewhere, young goalkeeper Callum Hawkins helped Gresley to a point against Romulus in a 2-2 draw at the bottom of Evo-Stik NPL Division One South, while Reece Hutchinson was a second-half substitute in Sutton Coldfield's 3-0 loss to Stamford.

Ryan Delaney concluded his title-winning loan spell with Cork City after their 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers on Friday night, with the defender now set to return to the Pirelli Stadium. He will be available for selection in January.