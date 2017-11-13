Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Harness' Port Vale kept their heads above the League Two relegation waters with a 1-1 draw at Newport County on Friday night.

County could have moved into the fourth-tier's play-off places with victory - and that's where they were headed when Matty Dolan fired them in front after 54 minutes.

But the Valiants - for whom Burton Albion loanee Harness played the full 90 - earned themselves a valuable point thanks to Anton Forrester's late equaliser.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion)

That saw them stay a point above the relegation zone after 17 games.

There was less success for Harness' fellow Brewers academy graduates Ben Fox and Marcus Dinanga, whose respective loan sides Tamworth and AFC Telford United fell to defeat in National League North.

Fox started for the Lambs at home to Salford City and provided a fine assist for their opener, with the Albion midfielder whipping a cross in from wide for Aman Verma to nod home.

But former Brewer Mark Shelton - another graduate of Burton's academy - levelled the game up by firing home from a free-kick ahead of half-time, before Salford clinched a 2-1 victory through Michael Phenix's header.

Dinanga, meanwhile, was unable to add to his impressive goal tally for the season as Telford lost 3-1 at FC United of Manchester.

(Image: Simon Deacon/Burton Mail)

The Bucks did take an early lead thanks to Henry Cowan's third-minute strike, while Dinanga fired a gilt-edged chance just off target in the second half as they looked to come back from behind.

They ultimately lost 3-1.

Damien McCrory is still out of action with a knee injury - but his Portsmouth side edged a 3-2 thriller at Blackpool to move them to within three points of the League One play-off spots.

Pompey led 1-0 until the 74th minute, when Viv Solomon-Otabor equalised for the hosts.

Ben Close nudged the visitors in front again in the 80th minute, before Oliver Hawkins' own goal looked to be sending the game to a draw.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But Brett Pitman popped up in the 86th minute to score the winner - his second goal of the game.

McCrory returned to Burton last week for assessment on the injury he picked up shortly after joining Portsmouth on a loan deal until January.

Albion academy goalkeeper Callum Hawkins produced another couple of eye-catching saves in his loan spell at Gresley during Saturday's clash with Bedworth United at the Moat Ground - but he was unable to stop the Moatmen from falling to a 2-1 defeat that leaves them above the bottom of the table on goal difference.