Burton Albion's loanees enjoyed a fine weekend as Marcus Harness and Marcus Dinanga helped their sides to victory.

Harness' Port Vale side stunned promotion-chasing Exeter City with a 1-0 win at St James' Park, with the 23-year-old playing 72 minutes of their success against the third-placed Grecians in League Two.

SportMail's sister title, the Stoke Sentinel, gave Harness a match rating of '7' and said he "ran himself into the ground for the team."

The Valiant's third successive win since Neil Aspin's appointment as manager now lifts them up to 21st place, two points clear of Forest Green Rovers in the final relegation spot.

Dinanga's Telford brushed past North Ferriby United with a 2-0 win in the East Riding of Yorkshire, with the Brewers striker shooting a rare blank as he played the full 90 minutes, with former Liverpool man Jordan Lussey and Elliot Newby grabbing the goals.

That moves Dinanga's Bucks up to 11th place in the National League North, but boss Rob Edwards reckons his side can be more ruthless and lacked the killer instinct that has seen the on-loan Brewer notch 11 goals already this term.

And Dinanga, who signed a new and improved deal over at the Pirelli Stadium over the summer, reckons he can feel a play-off charge coming at his temporary home - and despite his sizeable haul already, he still wants more.

"I've got ten goals now in 14 games. If I'm being honest, I’d still like to have scored more by this point. I always want more," he told the Shropshire Star .

"I really think the minimum we can achieve is the play-offs.

"I've got a really good feeling about this season. Our form is improving, particularly at home and confidence in the team is growing."

Elsewhere, Callum Hawkins' clean sheet helped his Gresley side to a vital 1-0 victory over Peterborough Sports, while Reece Hutchinson was a second-half substitute for Sutton Coldfield Town in their 4-0 defeat to Workington.

Across the Irish Sea, centre-back Ryan Delaney's Cork City side slipped up to St Patrick's 4-2 - but they already have the League of Ireland title wrapped up.

Delaney opened the scoring before Kieran Sadler's wonder-strike, but relegation-threatened St Pat's pulled off a miraculous recovery to beat the champions.

And after that defeat, Cork boss John Caulfield revealed that Delaney will in fact be heading back to the Pirelli Stadium upon the conclusion of his loan spell.

"Ryan Delaney is going back to Burton, and with Seánie Maguire and Kevin O’Connor leaving, our squad got very tight," he told the Irish Sun .

"There are positions we are going to have to fill."