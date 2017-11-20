The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's out-on-loan pair Marcus Harness and Ben Fox helped their respective sides to victory in a good weekend for the Brewers currently plying their trade away from the Pirelli Stadium.

Harness' Port Vale steered four points clear of the League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 win over second-bottom Barnet, with Tom Pope's 80th-minute penalty settling matters at Vale Park.

21-year-old Harness made his 15th appearance of the season and nearly opened his account for the Vailants when his rasping drive from 20 yards forced James Stephens to get down well and tip round the post.

SportMail's sister title, the Stoke Sentinel, once again praised Harness' work rate and awarded him a six in their player ratings feature, saying: "He worked hard, and went close with a long-range effort."

Vale are building some momentum of late, with Harness featuring heavily in their run of one defeat in six - recording four victories in that spell.

Elswhere, another on-loan Brewer in Ben Fox helped Tamworth bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Salford City with the Lambs earning a 1-0 victory at Darlington.

Daryl Knights popped up to secure all three points after Fox had seen a first-half penalty appeal waved away by referee Dean Hulme.

Fox played the full 90 minutes with Tamworth moving up to ninth place in the National League North.

There was to be no similar success further down the table for Marcus Dinanga though, with his Telford United side slipping to 16th place after going four games without a win following their 2-1 loss to Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Two first-half goals for Alfreton set them on their way to victory, with Elliot Newby's reply unable to spark a comeback from the Bucks.

Dinanga and Fox face each other on Tuesday night, with Telford hosting Tamworth at the New Bucks Head at 7:45pm.

Closer to home, young goalkeeper Callum Hawkins ensured Gresley earned a valuable three points against Spalding United with the Moatmen beating United 2-1 in Lincolnshire.

Hawkins produced a string of saves to deny the Tulips as 21st-placed Gresley ran out winners in a crucial match in their bid to beat relegation from the NPL Division One South.

It was a Brewers-heavy afternoon in the Staffordshire Moorlands with four Albion youngsters on the bench for Romulus as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Leek United.

Jayden Cotterill, James Harrison, Stephen Palmer and Reece Hutchinson all joined the Roms on Friday afternoon and were thrown straight into their NPL Divison One South clash with Leek.

Brewers defender Damien McCrory continues to be sidelined following surgery on a knee injury suffered while on loan with Portsmouth, with his side beating Southend United 1-0 courtesy of a lone Brett Pitman strike.