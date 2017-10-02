Damien McCrory's knee injury kept him out of Portsmouth's 2-1 League One defeat to Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

The Burton Albion defender - who has joined the Fratton Park club on loan until January - twisted his knee during Pompey's victory over Fleetwood Town earlier in the month.

While it was not as serious as first suspected, McCrory was not able to return in time for Saturday's clash, which saw a double from former Portsmouth striker Eoin Doyle secure a precious three points for the Latics.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Brett Pitman's injury-time strike was not enough to salvage anything for Pompey, who now sit 15th in the table, five points clear of the drop zone and the same total adrift of the top six.

McCrory's fellow Brewers defender Ryan Delaney is preparing for a cup final after Cork City secured their spot in the FAI Cup showpiece, thanks to a 1-0 victory over Limerick in the last four.

Delaney - who has earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad thanks to his superb form for the League of Ireland Premier Division side - started and helped Cork to a clean sheet, with Garry Buckley's first-half strike enough to send them into the final.

Cork have already all but wrapped up the league title, with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Dundalk with only four games remaining.

Marcus Harness was powerless to prevent Port Vale from falling to a 2-0 defeat at Stevenage in League Two.

Harness came off the bench in the 65th minute for the managerless Valiants, but the damage had already been done thanks to goals from Danny Newton and Jonathan Smith for the hosts.

The result leaves Vale outside the fourth-tier drop zone on goal difference alone.

Elsewhere, Ben Fox was an unused substitute as Solihull Moors were beaten late on by Dover Athletic in their National League clash.

Ryan Bird powered home a header in the 81st minute to see Athletic top of the table, while Fox's Solihull currently sit 23rd, with eight points from 13 games.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Marcus Dinanga's AFC Telford United ensured they were not on the end of an FA Cup upset at Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division Stafford Rangers as they secured a replay with a 1-1 draw.

Dinanga played the full 90 and watched on as John Marsden struck in the 83rd minute to book that third qualifying round replay on Tuesday night.

At Matlock Town, Jayden Cotterill was among the substitutes who saw the Gladiators notch an emphatic 5-0 triumph over Sutton Coldfield Town.

Ex-Brewer Shaun Harrad - Matlock's top scorer so far this season - was out with an injury, but that did not prevent them celebrating club stalwart Adam Yates' 400th appearance in style.