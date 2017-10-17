Burton Albion will be looking to maintain the right balance between working hard and working smart as they chase a fourth successive away clean sheet against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

After conceding eight goals in their previous two home games, Albion battled for a precious goalless draw at Bristol City on Friday night.

It was the Brewers' third successive clean sheet on the road and provided a response to critics - including manager Nigel Clough - who had questioned the team's desire to defend their goal during the 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Ben Turner, a crucial cog in Burton's defensive machine, believes his side may have been too intent on pushing for a result in previous outings and were punished by a couple of the Championship's promotion chasers.

But with their primary focus being on keeping the in-form Robins at bay on Friday, Albion got back to the success that kept them up last season.

The target for Turner and co will be to do just the same at the City Ground on Saturday.

"At the back, we are probably an average age of 30 or 31, that back three," said the former Cardiff City man, referring to the central defensive trio of himself, Kyle McFadzean and Jake Buxton that started at Bristol.

"So there's a lot of experience there, lads who've played at a good level and lads who want to kick the team on.

"It's important we get it right at the back and give the team a platform.

"Maybe we were a bit naive at times against Aston Villa and Wolves and we didn't help our team out with how we defended at times in those games.

"It's not for the want of trying, it's maybe because we wanted to be too much on the front foot and gave them too much space in behind us.

"But we knew that we had to get back to that clean sheet mentality against Bristol, and that is three clean sheets on the trot away.

"It's not a matter of we can't do it, it's just about putting those little ingredients together to get the clean sheet.

"At home, maybe we were too hungry to win a game of football and shot ourselves in the foot.

"On Friday, we were hungry not to lose a game and we didn't lose the game.

"You can work hard and you can work smart - and on Friday, we worked smart."