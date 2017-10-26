Nigel Clough wants Saturday's home clash with Ipswich Town to kickstart an unbeaten run for his side in the Championship.

Albion's best sequence of results so far this season came last month, when they sandwiched a 2-1 home victory over Fulham between goalless draws at Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers.

But Clough believes it is always possible to string together a five-match run without defeat if things click, as they did on a couple of occasions last term for his side.

Burton won two games and drew three without losing between August 16 and September 13 2016, before going unbeaten in six at a crucial time in February and March.

Between February 4 and April 5, they lost only twice in 10 League outings, despite not always playing at their best.

And Clough would happily take a similar situation in the coming weeks, beginning against Mick McCarthy's Tractor Boys, with both sides currently struggling for form.

"He (McCarthy) knows that, over the course of a season, the majority of teams are going to go through these runs where you can't win a game," he said.

"Without doing too much differently, you could go five games unbeaten, easily.

"That is the nature of the Championship.

"It'd be nice to be on the end of that sort of run where people are saying, 'you're not playing brilliantly, but you're not losing and you're winning the odd game'.

"I think we will play worse this season than we did at Nottingham Forest on Saturday and win a game."

Albion have not won or scored since the victory over Fulham on September 16 heading into this weekend's game, while Ipswich have lost their last three on the bounce.

That run of results has undermined the East Anglian side’s impressive start to the season, when they won their first four games.

So how does Clough assess Saturday's opponents?

"They have (levelled off) - they're probably where they should be," he added.

"It's amazing when you have these runs in the Championship.

"You do really well and everyone's expectations go through the roof, and then it levels off to where most people expect they'd be and it's all, 'they're not very good’ again.

"They are one of those teams, though, incredibly competitive, big and strong, with players like David McGoldrick, Martyn Waghorn, Joe Garner, who are very good, experienced Championship players."