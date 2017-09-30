Tom Flanagan, Lloyd Dyer and Hope Akpan all come into the Burton Albion starting line-up as Nigel Clough makes three changes for the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

Two of the changes from Tuesday's defeat to Aston Villa are enforced, with defensive pair John Brayford and Ben Turner both ruled out with hamstring injuries - and Andy Garner says they are still waiting to see the full extent of those problems.

That means Flanagan comes in to replace Brayford at right-wing-back as Burton continue in the 3-5-2 system, while Dyer comes in on the left flank and Stephen Warnock shifts into the back three, alongside Jake Buxton and Kyle McFadzean.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Akpan, meanwhile, makes his first league start since the Hull City defeat on the second weekend to partner Luke Murphy and Jamie Allen in central midfield, with Lucas Akins pushing up front alongside Sean Scanell. Marvin Sordell makes way and drops to the bench.

Stephen Bywater continues in goal.

There are returns to the substitutes' bench for midfield duo Matty Lund and Matt Palmer, while club captain Shaun is also among the replacements.

Connor Ripley, Tom Naylor, Luke Varney and Sordell complete that list.

Wolves loanee Joe Mason is ineligible to feature against his parent club.