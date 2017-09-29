Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is looking to his side's performance against Fulham for inspiration on how to beat Saturday's opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Brewers defeated Fulham 2-1 earlier this month, with goals from Stephen Warnock and a penalty from Lucas Akins giving them victory over a side tipped for promotion.

Albion will have to pull out a similar display tomorrow to stop a team that has surged up the table thanks to an impressive run of form that has seen them win six of their 10 league matches so far.

With Championship record signing Ruben Neves, a mind-boggling £16 million capture from FC Porto, pulling the strings and Atletico Madrid loanee Diogo Jota up front, it's going to be another afternoon of containing some top class talent.

And manager Nigel Clough knows the task that his side have in hand, and is looking to previous matches for inspiration.

"We'll do the same as we did against Fulham. It's (the game) similar to Fulham I think," said Clough on Friday.

"They're probably not quite as good at it at the moment as Fulham, because they've been with the same manager for a couple of seasons doing it.

"But it's the same sort of principle.

"They're technically very good and they have a couple of players - one they've signed for £15 million - so they're going to be better than what we've got.

"So we're going to have to be solid and organised ourselves and try and work out a way to be a threat when we get the ball."

Burton will certainly have to be solid against an outfit that has been tipped for promotion this term, but they will likely be without influential defenders John Brayford and Ben Turner, who both picked up hamstring injuries in Tuesday night's defeat to Aston Villa - as well as on-loan striker Joe Mason, who won't be permitted to play against his parent club.

But, as Clough points out, that opens the door for the likes of Tom Flanagan and Tom Naylor - who have largely spent the opening stages of the campaign on the bench, to state a case for their regular inclusion in the starting XI.

"They're very doubtful," said Clough, addressing the pair's injuries.

"When you pick up a hamstring it's unlikely, unless it's a cramp or a back spasm or something like that.

"They're both unlikely to play, but this is where the squad comes into play as well.

"There's no Joe Mason, as he's ineligible, and other lads now are going to get the opportunity that they've been waiting a few weeks for."

One man who could make a return to the squad is Matt Palmer, who hasn't made a league appearance since he came off the bench in the 5-0 thrashing by Leeds United earlier this month.

Palmer will do well to dislodge Jamie Allen, who has settled in well since his deadline-day move from Rochdale, and the consistent performances of Luke Murphy.

Lucas Akins, who has moved in from up front to take up a more deeper role alongside Allen, is also unlikely to be dropped - meaning Palmer's chances of coming straight back into the starting XI are highly unlikely.

"He's had a bruised foot which he was injured before the Manchester United game, he played in that one and it flared up again," Clough added.

"We're hoping he'll train and be ready to be in the squad for the Wolves game."