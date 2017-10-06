Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough is looking to the Brewers' run of games against the sides who for once won't be challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

The Brewers have had arguably one of the toughest starts to the Championship, with trips to recently relegated Hull City and Middlesbrough coming early doors - adding to the three away Carabao Cup excursions Albion have had to take already this term.

Despite opening the campaign with three losses - the first to table-topping Cardiff City - and then enduring a 5-0 thrashing to Leeds United, the Brewers had managed to regain some form, with wins over Birmingham City and Fulham coupled with 0-0 draws away to Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers restoring optimism at the Pirelli Stadium.

That renewed confidence has taken a hit, though, thanks to back-to-back 4-0 losses at the Pirelli to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

But Burton boss Clough reckons those matches won't define his side's season, with the big-spending duo of Wolves and Villa more than capable of handing out thrashings to many a team this term - and is turning his attentions to more winnable games upon the conclusion of the international break.

"You can lose those two games anyway, by 1-0, 2-0 or whatever," Clough said of those Villa and Wolves defeats.

"They won't define our season, games against the top teams.

"If we had nicked results against them like we did against Fulham, then brilliant.

"It's funny, I was looking at Norwich's form, and they've won five out of six and have drawn only one out of that time - I assume it was the point we got!

"I saw QPR have a right good go at Fulham on the TV the other night and they were unlucky.

"I think the adage of 'there's not an easy game in the Championship' has never been more applicable than this season, it's incredibly difficult. "

Fortunately for Clough and co, that run of difficult fixtures gets slightly easier, and on a positive note, Albion have played four of the top seven teams so far.

However, just because the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest - the Brewers' next two opponents - aren't on the same level as Villa, Leeds or Wolves, they will be no pushovers.

Bristol, currently fourth-place after an award winning September month for both manager Lee Johnson and defender Aden Flint, will fancy their chances of extending their 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions with Burton the visitors next Friday night (7:45pm).

(Image: Rogan Thomson/EFL)

The City Ground is the Brewers' next venue - the scene of last term's thrilling 4-3 opening-day defeat - but then crucial home games await, with Ipswich Town and Barnsley visiting the Pirelli - a marked change from Villa and Wolves.

Clough said the last two games won't define their season - but if any games will, it is going to be against teams that Burton have a realistic chance of beating at the Pirelli - as they have shown already so far.