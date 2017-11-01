Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says his Burton Albion players are "demoralised" after their back-to-back home defeats to Ipswich Town and Barnsley - but he remains encouraged by his side's battling displays in recent weeks.

Two games that were well within the Brewers' grasp went begging as the hunt for a first win since mid-September continues.

Tuesday night's 4-2 loss against Barnsley told a similar story to Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Ipswich, with Burton playing well for long spells and creating openings, only to let their opponents off the hook and ultimately falling to defeat.

That has understandably left the team feeling flat and frustrated at what might have been - and they now sit 23rd in the table after 15 games.

But Clough, who reiterated his satisfaction with his side's performances at Wednesday's pre-Millwall press conference, still remains upbeat despite the lack of points gained from two games that were there for the taking.

"They're demoralised at the moment," said Clough.

"I think in some ways you're encouraged a little bit because we know to just look at the last three games.

"We played well at Nottingham Forest in the first half and we should have got something there.

"The last two home games, we've played well - so we're slightly encouraged by that.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But then there's the other side of it, that if we're playing all right and we're not getting anything, then if we play badly we're certainly not going to get anything.

"I think everybody gets down about that, but there's nothing we can do about it.

"The 15 games have gone, whatever has happened. It's the next 31 that matter, starting on Saturday."

The thing that seems to be frustrating Clough most of all is the lack of breaks that are going for his side compared to the opponents they are facing.

Nobody can legislate for Bersant Celina's wonderful 89th-minute free-kick on Saturday, and Joe Williams' wonder-strike for Barnsley on Tuesday night was on an entirely different level altogether.

But Clough reckons the rot has stemmed from the horror week before the season started back in August, when record signing Liam Boyce was ruled out for the majority of the season, and the Brewers then went on to lose their opening game of the season at the death against Cardiff City.

"(I'm) frustrated because I see players giving absolutely everything," he added.

"I see silly little mistakes at times which are costing us and I see other teams get away with.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But I think it's right from losing Liam Boyce in pre-season to Cardiff on the first day of the season.

"We deserved possibly to win the game, never mind lose it or draw it, and we lost to a brilliant strike in the 87th minute.

"I think some people are putting some wonderful goals in against us.

"He (Barrie McKay) swings his leg against us at Forest and it flies into the top corner - the other one last night, he'll never score one like that again in his life and I don't think Barnsley will."