Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough wants his side to get better at seeing out games after a fraught final 15 minutes in their 1-0 win over Millwall at the Den on Saturday afternoon.

The Brewers managed to stave off a series of attacks from the home side once they took the lead in the 70th minute through Marvin Sordell - and the tension in the side was clear to see as they edged to a first win on the road all season.

"The only disappointing thing was the last 15 minutes", a relieved Clough said post-match.

"I thought once we scored, I didn't think we were very good.

"I thought we invited them on too much.

"But I think that’s just the nervousness and the anxiety of not winning games."

That scenario - defending a lead on the road - is one that the Brewers haven't had to deal with before this term and it showed.

But, to their credit, they defended well - and managed to grind out three points in a difficult environment at the Den.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

It could have all been so different had Lee Gregory's last-minute effort dipped under the bar instead of striking the upright - with that chance among a host of others that the Lions failed to convert.

Referee Tony Harrington decided he'd seen enough and blew the final whistle straight after, with Millwall's players falling to the floor in dismay that they hadn't managed to get something out of the game.

And for Clough, that was far too close for comfort - and said post-match that he would like to watch his side win without any tension this term.

That was only the Brewers' third win all season and their first in eight matches since that 2-1 success over Fulham back in September.

It's always a nail-biting ending to a match with the Brewers - and yesterday's victory was the epitome of just that.

"Hopefully (we will be able to relax), if we ever get into a comfortable position, which we never will," he added.

"But I just think it's the natural reaction (to sit back).

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"'We've gone a goal ahead, let's just sit back and defend.'

"We nearly got caught out in the 95th minute - and we shouldn't be in that situation."