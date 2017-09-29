Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough isn't getting carried away by the scale of some of his side's losses so far this term, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to the Pirelli Stadium rounding off a brutal start to their second Championship campaign.

Albion's latest heavy defeat came against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, when Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah, Robert Snodgrass and Josh Onomah inflicted another heavy loss on the Brewers, with their goal difference now the second worst (-13) in the Championship, only bettering bottom side Bolton Wanderers' (-17).

Nigel Clough's side have now been beaten 4-1 by Hull City, 5-0 by Leeds United, 4-1 by Manchester United and 4-0 by Villa, but Clough reckons that one shouldn't read too much into the results, just as they shouldn't when Burton win.

For Clough, it's all about keeping Brewers' players grounded - not rising to high when his side dispatches promotion candidates Fulham 2-1, as they did earlier this month, and not sinking too low coming off the back of a hiding from Leeds.



Not that it's going to get any easier to keep those feet firmly on the ground - with a revitalised Wolves side up next for a Burton side who will be glad for a break from league football next week with international fixtures taking place.

Level-headed as ever, former Derby County manager Clough knows that nothing is won or lost only 10 games into the season.

"We don't get carried away when we win, and we don't when we lose," said Clough ahead of Saturday's Wolves test.

"As long as we see certain things within performances, then we'll stick with the lads and we'll back them all the way.



"We've seen that in the majority of the games, and it is sometimes a bit of mis-fortune and sometimes a bit of quality that's counted against us.

"But there's never been any lack of effort from the players all we do is concentrate within the dressing room and the squad, and the opposition that we've got coming up."

Wary of the threat that Wolves pose, Clough knows what to expect from a Wolves side that sit fourth in the table with 20 points after ten games.

A good start is to be expected for a side that broke the Championship record transfer fee when they signed Portuguese international Ruben Neves from FC Porto for just shy of £16 million - but they did come unstuck against fellow high-flyers Sheffield United on Wednesday night, with the Blades inflicting only their second defeat this term.



As such, Clough is expecting a different Wolves side to the one that succumbed to a last minute winner from Cauley Woodrow in the 2-1 defeat in February.

"They've got some good players now," Clough added.

"They've changed their style, they're playing a lot more expansive.

"I know Connor Coady got sent off on Wednesday night, he's a lad that we know well as we had him on-loan at Sheffield United - so that's one less which is good.

"I think him going back into the middle of a back-three has been instrumental in how they've played this season.

"I think they're more than capable, as they've shown this season, of passing most teams off the pitch.

"We just hope we can stop them."