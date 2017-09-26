Luke Murphy is preparing to come up against former England skipper John Terry at the Pirelli Stadium tonight - and the Burton Albion midfielder says he 'respects' the decision by the Aston Villa defender to drop down a division after his departure from Chelsea in the summer.

The former Blues captain, winner of five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy during his time at Stamford Bridge, opted for a move away from London in search of regular first-team football.

Terry struggled to break in to Antonio Conte's title-winning Chelsea side last term, and made just 14 appearances in all competitions.

But Steve Bruce and Villa offered him a way out of his 22-year-long Chelsea career and successfully lured him to Villa Park when he said he did not want to face his former side in the top flight.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

And Burton midfielder Luke Murphy - set to battle against Villa and Terry tonight - respects the decision from one of English football's greats to test himself among the best of the rest.

"I don't know, that was his decision," Murphy said, when asked about John Terry's step down from the Premier League.

"He said that he felt like he couldn't play for another team in the Premier League, which is fair enough.

"I 100 per cent respect that, and he wants to carry on playing at one of the top levels.

(Image: Matthew Peters/Getty Images)

"Going to Aston Villa is a massive club and fair play to him, I wish him all the best."