Nigel Clough knows Burton Albion need to stop proving plenty of pre-season predictions correct as they look to break out of their current run of form.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Ipswich Town was their fourth from five games - and they are without a win since mid-September.

That run of results leaves them two points adrift of Championship safety ahead of tomorrow's clash with Barnsley at the Pirelli Stadium.

And with his side having again fallen short when the game looked to be there for the taking, Clough is keen to see a quick response from the Brewers if they are to again upset the majority of those predicting them to drop back down to League One come May.

"We'll be fulfilling everybody's predictions and we'll be down by Christmas," he said when discussing what will happen if their current situation continues.

"Which everybody in your industry, bookmakers and pundits, think.

"So all we are doing is proving them right at the moment."

Burton do not look far off a third win of the season, though.

They dominated the opening hour against the Tractor Boys and may well have been in a commanding position at half-time if they had been in more ruthless mood.

"The margins are so fine in games, just to get a result - and certainly to get a win in the Championship, they are such fine margins," added Clough.

"On Saturday, they didn't go for us again, like at Nottingham Forest last week.

"But you keep going, you keep trying to play the football that we did on Saturday.

"Hopefully it might turn around on Tuesday."