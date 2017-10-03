Nigel Clough questioned the desire of his Burton Albion players in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers - and Jake Buxton does not want a repeat of that.

As good as Nuno Espirito Santo's big-spending promotion chasers were at the Pirelli Stadium, the Brewers were below par and, after conceding twice in the opening 11 minutes, they struggled to threaten any hint of a comeback.

All four Wolves goals looked avoidable in some way, and Buxton was open in admitting after the game how disappointing it is to suffer back-to-back four-goal losses on home soil.

Clough was clearly frustrated after Saturday's game and said his team needed to rediscover their insatiable will to keep the ball out of their own net.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That is the chief characteristic that saw them over the safety line last season and is something Clough wants to see running throughout his side.

The Brewers' on-field captain knows that is a bare minimum if they are to push Albion on.

"I think it has been made clear after the game - we know where we stand," said Buxton.

"We've been told that if we don't want to show the aggression and the desire, there's no point being here, there's no point being in this division, there's no point being at Burton Albion.

"So that's the decision we've got to make as a group of players.

"If you want to be here, if you want to start earning the shirt, playing for the supporters, working hard for your teammates, you've got to start performing out on the pitch and start doing it day-to-day in training as well.

"It's a blip. It's a blip, but it's tough to take when we've conceded eight goals at home after doing so well last season against these teams.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"And also after picking up a half-decent couple couple of results in the week before."

Buxton and his teammates will be addressing those eight goals over the current international break.

Like his manager, the former Derby County defender considers that interval has arrived at an opportune moment.

"I do think it's come at a good time," he added.

"When you are winning games and you are doing well and you are very successful, you don't want football to stop.

"But when you've had a couple of results like we've had, it's a good time for us to get back together, have a little bit of down time, talk about the results and the fixtures that have just gone and try to make sure that when we go back out onto that pitch, regardless of if it's home or away, we make sure we make all those supporters proud when we put on that shirt."