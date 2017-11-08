Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wait is finally over.

On Saturday, the Den was the scene of something that Burton Albion fans had only seen happen five times before – and were yet to see this season.

They witnessed a Brewers away win in the second-tier of English football and what a welcome three points it could turn out to be.

The Brewers recorded their first away win of the 2017-18 Championship season by beating Millwall 1-0 and the relief on the faces of the Albion players, staff and 208 travelling fans illustrated how precious those three points were.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Burton have already been through it all on the road this season, from 5-0 drubbings at the hands of Leeds United, to near misses against Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers, and the frustration of what was a good performance against Nottingham Forest ultimately not being good enough.

Matty Lund and Nigel Clough spoke in the build-up about how they wanted a positive result at the Den and how the performance didn’t matter after the unfortunate home losses against Ipswich Town and Barnsley last week.

It's performances like that seen at the Den which will keep the Brewers in the Championship for a third season. The ability to win games they maybe shouldn’t can be a hallmark of a side that stays up.

As far as victories go, this was more than welcome.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

A cloud that was threatening to gather over the Pirelli Stadium has disappeared. No wins in eight, no win in the Championship on the road this season, no away goal since August – that cloud has gone.

Now they can look forward to two mouth-watering home matches coming up after the international break - Nigel Clough’s first reunion with Sheffield United since his sacking at Bramall Lane in May 2015, followed by the visit of rock-bottom and currently managerless Sunderland.

However, while the Brewers have finally picked up an away win they have problems to deal with at home.

This time last season, they had only been beaten twice at the Pirelli - by an eventually promoted Brighton & Hove Albion and by a last-gasp Tammy Abraham winner for Bristol City.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By this stage last season, they had enjoyed memorable home wins against Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Cardiff City and Birmingham City.

We keep being told how different it is this season for a number of reasons. Perhaps the Pirelli Stadium no longer has a shock factor for visiting teams who are now more familiar with the surroundings, while the Brewers have failed to take their chances at home.

Burton have managed only two wins at home this season and suffered five defeats. They are currently on a four-game losing streak at the Pirelli.

But the silver lining is that they have found life on the road easier this term, with clean sheets kept at Millwall, QPR, Norwich City and Bristol City.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Victory at Millwall will surely give the Brewers a lift as they negotiate their next assignments on the road at Brentford, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

If Clough's side can get the balance right at home and away it will provide an encouraging boost as the gruelling festive schedule looms.

Against the second-placed Blades - under the Pirelli lights on Friday, November 17 - we will find out whether the Brewers are capable of backing up a solid away display with what will be another welcome three points at home.