Burton Albion pair Tom Flanagan and Matty Lund have been called up for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying play-off with Switzerland next month.

Northern Ireland are bidding for qualification for their first World Cup finals since 1986, and have been drawn against a strong Swiss team that finished second behind Portugal in Group A last month.

The Green and White army missed out on automatic qualification after they finished runners-up to current world champions Germany in Group C.

The Northern Irish team host Switzerland at Windsor Park on Thursday November 9 (7.45pm), with the return leg being held at Basel's St Jakob-Park the following Sunday (5pm).

Lund returned to the Brewers' starting XI in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town. And despite the scoreline, the ex-Rochdale man stated his case for a regular spot in Nigel Clough's side with a fine display and will be hoping to keep up the good form as he looks to make an impression in the World Cup play-off games.

(Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Flanagan, meanwhile, has had to make do with a spot on the bench for much of this term after his return to the Brewers following his exit earlier in the summer, and he provides O'Neill with cover in defence alongside the esteemed pair of Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley.

Lund and Flanagan were unused substitutes in Northern Ireland's most recent World Cup qualifiers, a pair of losses to the Germans and Norway.