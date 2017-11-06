Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Ben Turner and Stephen Bywater have been named in the Football League Paper's Championship 'team of the day' after the Brewers' 1-0 win over Millwall at the weekend.

The defensive pair have been rewarded for their efforts after Burton recorded their first victory on the road this season thanks to Marvin Sordell's second-half effort at the Den.

The Brewers had to withstand a barrage of Millwall attacks during a turgid first-half that lacked quality in the final third, with a clinical edge missing from both the Brewers and the Lions.

Lee Gregory, Aiden O'Brien and Jed Wallace - the recipient of a red card on the 59th minute - all had chances in the first-half to steer Millwall towards a sixth home win of the season in all competitions.

But Wallace's controversial dismissal after a late tackle on Tom Flanagan turned the tide of the game to Burton's favour - but it wasn't all plain sailing once Sordell opened the scoring.

Bywater and Turner were made to earn their corn once Millwall began to get desperate towards the closing stages, with the 'keeper foiling Tom Elliot and in the process forcing Lee Gregory into a difficult angle, with the striker firing the rebound off the post in the last action of the match.

The Brewers lived dangerously at times, but the imperious Turner, alongside Jake Buxton and Kyle McFadzean, and Bywater stood out in another resolute defensive display on the road - their fourth away clean sheet in five matches.

The pair are accompanied at the back by Zeki Fryers of Barnsley, Barry Douglas of high-flying Wolves and Adam Reach of Sheffield Wednesday.

'Boss of the day' is Reading manager Jaap Stam, who helped his side to a 4-2 win over the Brewers' neighbours Derby County.