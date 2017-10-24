Burton Albion's players will be doing their bit to raise money for BBC Children in Need when they take on Sheffield United next month - and they want Brewers fans to follow suit.

Albion host the Blades at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday November 17 - the same night as the annual fundraising event.

To raise their own funds, members of the Burton first team will be donating £5 for every goal they score against Chris Wilder's in-form side, and £10 for every goal they concede.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

If the game ends 0-0, the Albion players will donate £5.

And as the club looks to raise as much money as possible, they are asking for supporters to join in by donating £1 every time Burton hit the back of the net in the game and £2 for every time the Brewers defence is breached.

Ahead of the event, Children in Need mascot Pudsey was down at the Pirelli Stadium to meet the Brewers players who will be keen on making plenty of £5 donations on the night.

"We're so pleased to be supporting BBC Children in Need this year, and we want everyone to get behind the campaign and 'do their thing' for the charity," said Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

"It's been great to have Pudsey down with us at training today, although I'm not sure he'll be making the first team any time soon!

"We are also delighted that our players and coaching dtaff can make a contribution from our game against Sheffield United, and I hope as many of our supporters as possible will join us in donating."

If you are interested in other ways of helping Children in Need this year, visit bbc.co.uk/pudsey to download an official fundraising pack.