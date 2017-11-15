Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will use rainbow-coloured corner flags for their home game against Sunderland as EFL clubs across the country unite in support of LGBT+ inclusivity through Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

Use of the bespoke flags at the Pirelli Stadium and other grounds across the Championship, League One and League Two between November 25 and December 3 will be one of several activities undertaken as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign.

The EFL will unite through the campaign in a show of solidarity to support lesbian, gay, bi and trans-gender fans, players and staff across football.

Clubs will also be provided with rainbow laces, captain's armbands and programme adverts.

"We are proud to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign again for this season," said EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

"Ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for supporters attending EFL matches remains a key priority but the EFL and our clubs are committed to providing a positive experience for all that stretches well beyond the 90 minutes of play.

"Our specific Rainbow Laces initiatives this year will see all EFL clubs come together to raise awareness of this important issue delivered through a range of activities which this season include converting all corner flags at EFL grounds up and down the country into rainbow colours.

"This follows the introduction of the bespoke EFL rainbow logo which celebrated the League’s burgeoning relationship with Stonewall earlier this year.

"The campaign very much complements the ongoing work our clubs are undertaking as part of the EFL Equality Code of Practice.

"While acknowledging there has been progress made in this area, there is still work to be done.

"We can never be complacent and that is why the EFL remains committed to supporting campaigns such as this as we continue to promote diversity and inclusivity across all areas of the game."

Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign aims to make sport everyone’s game with national teams, leading clubs, professional players, fans and grassroots players from across football showing their support for LGBT+ people in sport.