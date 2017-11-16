Burton Albion have one of the cheapest season tickets in the Championship.
The lowest priced season ticket for Albion costs £255 according to the latest BBC Price of Football study.
That is the same price as it cost five years ago, and is £82 cheaper than the average price in the division.
Only three other clubs in the division offer a lower priced season ticket than the Brewers this season - Fulham (£254), Hull (£252) and Birmingham City (£230).
Burton’s most expensive season ticket costs £420, which makes it the cheapest in that category in the Championship.
Meanwhile, Albion offer one of the best-value 'days out' at a Championship match.
The survey defines a 'day out' as including a match ticket, programme, cup of tea and a pie, with the cheapest combination coming to £27.30 for home fans at the Pirelli Stadium.
Six sides can offer cheaper in the second tier, with the average 'Championship day out' coming in at £29.25.
The Brewers also offer the cheapest adult shirt in the league. They are the only club to sell shirts for under £40 - at £39.99 - with the league average at £46.54, according to the BBC's survey.