Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox has been recalled from his loan spell at National League North side Tamworth.

The Brewers academy graduate was enjoying a successful time during a second stint with the Lambs, having originally played for the club last season.

A reunion with Tamworth boss Andy Morrell saw Fox make six starts after joining on loan at the end of October, with a man-of-the-match appearance in the 3-2 win over York City also earning him a spot in the National League North and South 'team of the weekend'.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But the 19-year-old is now back with the Brewers, for whom he starred in the Carabao Cup wins over Oldham Athletic and Cardiff City in August.

He notched his first senior goal for Burton in that 2-1 triumph at Cardiff.

Given the form Fox was showing with Tamworth, his recall to the Pirelli Stadium would suggest Nigel Clough intends to have the midfielder in and around his squad in the coming weeks.