Burton Albion must start sensing their moments in games as they target a first away win of the season, according to Nigel Clough.

Clough's Brewers return to action at in-form Bristol City on Friday night after a 13-day break during World Cup qualifying - and they will be looking to find the net for the first time since September 16 when they arrive at Ashton Gate.

Goals from Stephen Warnock and Lucas Akins secured a 2-1 victory over Fulham on that day.

They have since been shut out by Queens Park Rangers, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, picking up only one point in that run.

Chances came in the draw at QPR, as they did earlier in the month when they drew 0-0 at Norwich City, with Joe Mason and Jamie Allen both coming close.

Either game might have provided Albion with their first away win of the League campaign as they battled well in defence to frustrate their hosts at the other end.

Instead, the Brewers are still looking to get that particular tally ticking over, just as some profligacy in front of goal made them wait until late December to beat Rotherham United on the road last season.

And Clough knows his side must be ruthless when they are on top to ensure they are not waiting too much longer this time around.

"I think we have to go back to a Norwich or QPR performance," he said.

"If it's backs-to-the-wall stuff at times, that's okay, we are away from home - but still pose that threat as well.

"We also talk about realising when you can pose a threat in the game.

"At QPR and Norwich, the best time for us to win the game was in the first half, and especially in the first half-hour of the game.

"It might not be the case at Bristol. It might be about weathering the storm, and then you might get a chance as the game pans out in the second half.

"But we have to start realising, as a team, the best point in the game to go and get a goal, because you will always have a spell.

"Nobody dominates for 90 minutes, so if you can hang on in there, then you have your 10 or 15-minute spell.

"We know we are not a team that are going to create 20 chances in a game.

"So if we do get four or five efforts, we have to make one count.

"That was the only criticism at Norwich and QPR - we didn't do that."

If Albion are to start capitalising on their dominance in games, they will be looking to their forwards to start finding the net with more regularity.

Akins, Mason and Marvin Sordell have all found the net once so far this season in the Championship, while Luke Varney and Sean Scannell are still searching for their firsts of the campaign.

Clough knows there are plenty of striking options available to him as his side aim to unlock the Bristol defence on Friday - but that does not stop him wondering about how his forward line would look if record signing Liam Boyce had not had his season curtailed before it even began.

"We've Joe Mason available again (after being ineligible to face Wolves), we've got Lucas, we've got Marvin Sordell, we've got Varney," said Clough.

"Will Miller is the only one out with his hamstring.

"We've got Sean Scannell who has played up top as well, so we've certainly got the bodies.

"It's frustrating, and it's no disrespect to the others, but the one we want out there the most is sitting in the treatment room.

"He's one I've just seen this morning.

"That will continue to be a bugbear and frustrate him more than anybody. We can never lose sight of that."