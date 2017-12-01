Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will be aiming to continue a fine recent record on the road in the Championship when they face Derby County tomorrow (3pm) - and Jake Buxton believes they possess a mentality to do just that.

Only one of the Brewers' last six away games has ended in defeat, with a victory at Millwall added to battling 0-0 draws at the likes of Brentford, Bristol City and Norwich City.

Indeed, while Nigel Clough's side have shipped 19 goals in their last six home matches, their defence has been breached only three times in the same sequence away from the Pirelli Stadium.

The target this weekend will be to maintain that solidity on the road - but Buxton and his teammates know they have to mirror that organisation on home soil sooner rather than later.

"We've got that belief away from home that we are going to be solid, and everybody knows their job," said Buxton, who could be fit to return from a thigh injury at Pride Park.

"It's probably a little bit easier for the lads at the back to defend than at home, because there's no onus on us to play.

"We just do our jobs - head it, kick it, clear it away.

"But at home, we have to play, because we want to excite people and we want to be on the front foot and get further up the pitch.

"We have to try to find that fine balance to try to get those home results."

With a two-point gap currently between themselves and Birmingham City in 21st, the Brewers know that only a win at Derby will nudge them out of the bottom three ahead of a return to the Pirelli on December 9 against Preston.

If they are to get that, Clough will also be keen to see a more clinical touch at the other end of the pitch, with Burton yet to score more than one goal in an away game this term.

"We seem to be going into the away games a lot more rigid, and the onus is not on us to come out and play as much," added Buxton.

"We don't leave as many spaces and gaps, and we don't look as vulnerable away from home as we do at home.

"Saying that, against Sunderland, I thought we prompted well, we passed the ball well, it's just a shame we didn't get the goal when we were on top first half.

"And then two suckerpunches late on in the game got us.

"We have got to do more with our opportunities going forward, and then we've also got to make sure we try to shore up at the back, especially at home.

"I think away, it's a different game - we seem to have a mentality where nobody is scoring against us.

"Touch wood, that carries on this Saturday."