Burton Albion are unchanged for a third successive Championship game as Aston Villa arrive at the Pirelli Stadium - and the seven substitutions are also the same from Saturday's draw at Queens Park Rangers.

The Brewers have taken five points from their last three league games, with a 2-1 home victory over Fulham and the stalemate at Loftus Road moving them on to nine points from as many games.

And with the performance levels so high, Nigel Clough has shown faith in the starting XI from those recent outings, with Stephen Bywater continuing in goal behind Jake Buxton, Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

John Brayford has recovered from a sore calf at the weekend to start at right-wing-back, Stephen Warnock on the opposite flank.

Luke Murphy, Jamie Allen and Lucas Akins - fresh from signing a one-year extension at the Pirelli - are the central midfielders, while Marvin Sordell and Sean Scannell are again tasked with getting the goals up top.

The bench is made up of Connor Ripley, Tom Flanagan, Tom Naylor, Hope Akpan, Lloyd Dyer, Joe Mason and Luke Varney, with first-team coach Andy Garner saying both Dyer and Mason were close to starts this evening.