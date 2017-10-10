Burton Albion striker Marcus Dinanga has been training alongside former England international Joleon Lescott with loan side AFC Telford United.

Ex-Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Lescott has spent time with the National League North team, as has former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.

The pair are both free agents and previously played with Telford boss Rob Edwards at Molineux, with Edwards knowing how players of such experience can help his current squad to push on.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Dinanga certainly seems to have benefited from honing his attacking skills against a defender of Lescott's quality - the Brewers forward is currently leading the scoring charts for the Bucks, with eight to his name.

"It's beneficial to have lads with that sort of career and experience around," Edwards told the Shropshire Star.

"We can give a lot of information from the sidelines or in training, but when there is players with real experience in the mix there, the lads can only learn and benefit from that.

(Image: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

"Sylvan trained with us in the week, he is a mate of mine.

"At the moment he is obviously without a football club and I want to help him to get some fitness.

"If in turn he can help us, we'll see.

"We had Joleon train with us a couple of times earlier in the season."