Nigel Clough has re-jigged his attack tonight as Burton Albion look for a first away goal for more two months and another positive result at Bristol City (7.45pm).

Strikers Luke Varney and Joe Mason come in to partner each other up front, while Ben Turner is fit to return from a hamstring injury, with the Brewers sticking to the 3-5-2 formation despite coming to Ashton Gate off the back of consecutive 4-0 losses to Aston Villa and Wolves.

Sean Scannell, Lloyd Dyer and Tom Flanagan all drop out of the starting XI and move to the bench.

Elsewhere in the side,Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal and skipper Jake Buxton anchors a back five with Kyle McFadzean and Turner either side of him.

Stephen Warnock and Lucas Akins are out on their respective wings, with Luke Murphy, Hope Akpan and Jamie Allen in midfield.

It is Mason and Varney up front for the Brewers, with Wolves loanee Mason making his first league start since the 0-0 draw with Norwich City last month and looking to double his tally in an Albion shirt.

On the bench are Connor Ripley, Tom Naylor, Matty Lund, Marvin Sordell, Scannell, Flanagan and Dyer.