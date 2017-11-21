Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has made four changes for Burton Albion's visit to Brentford as the Brewers look to bounce back from Friday night's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Jake Buxton, Stephen Warnock, Jamie Allen and Lloyd Dyer miss out, with Tom Flanagan, Lucas Akins, Tom Naylor and Sean Scannell replacing them.

Clough looks set to continue with a three-man defensive system, with Stephen Bywater keeping his place in goal and Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner partnering the returning Naylor.

Flanagan and Akins are the likely wing-backs, with a four-man midfield made up of Luke Murphy, Matty Lund, Sean Scannell and Matt Palmer.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Murphy, tonight's skipper, is tasked with protecting the defence in his familiar deep-lying midfield role.

Palmer, fresh off the back of that wonderstrike on last time out, keeps his place in midfield alongside birthday boy Lund, who turns 27 today.

Up front, Marvin Sordell is the lone striker.

On the bench Connor Ripley is joined by Buxton, Warnock, Allen, Hope Akpan, Will Miller, Luke Varney. Lloyd Dyer misses out after picking up a hamstring injury on Friday night