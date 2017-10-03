Burton Albion's academy is holding open trials for children in October half-term for a chance to join the Brewers, with places in the age groups between under 8s and under 15s up for grabs.

The trials are to be held in conjunction with the Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT) and will take place on Monday October 23 and Tuesday October 24.

It could be the opportunity for your child to become the next Matt Palmer, Marcus Harness, Ben Fox or Marcus Dinanga.

The Brewers' academy has been in productive mood recently, with Joe Sbarra and Fox among the names to have had an impact this term.

Fox, on loan at National League side Solihull Moors, combined with Sbarra to head home in August's 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup - earning his side a third-round tie against Manchester United in the process.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Palmer is arguably the academy's greatest success story, with the midfielder having made more than 150 appearances for Burton by the age of just 24 across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The academy are supported by BACT, who work closely with the local community to identify and develop players to progress into the academy system.

Trials will be held on the 3G pitch next to the Pirelli Stadium, and any young budding footballers can sign up to the trials on the Burton Albion website.

Spaces are limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis, so players should sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the Brewers cannot accept applications from anybody who lives outside of a one-hour radius of the Pirelli Stadium.

The dates and times for the trials are as follows:

Monday October 23

3.30pm-5pm:

Under 8s - Boys born between September 1 2009 and August 31 2010

under 9s - Boys born between September 1 2008 and August 31 2009

5pm-6.30pm

Under 10s - Boys born between September 1 2007 and August 31 2008

Under 11s - Boys born between September 1 2006 and August 31 2007

Tuesday October 24

3.30pm-5.00pm:

Under 12s - Boys born between September 1 2005 and August 31 2006

5.00pm-6.30pm:

Under 13s - Boys born between September 1 2004 and August 31 2005

6.30pm-8.00pm:

Under 14s - Boys born between September 1 2003 and August 31 2004

8.00pm-9.30pm:

Under 15s - Boys born between September 1 2002 and August 31 2003