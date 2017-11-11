Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's under-18s have been drawn away to Sheffield United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

The draw was made at Wembley on Friday afternoon with the Brewers' youngsters awarded a bye through to the third round because of their senior side's participation in the Championship - as is standard with first-team sides playing in the FA Cup.

Burton will be hoping to go one better than last term's third-round exit to Sunderland, when the Black Cats came from a goal down to beat Albion 4-1, with Charlie Dowd on target for the hosts.

That Albion side featured the likes of Jayden Cotterill and Jack Hallahan - who went on to sign their first professional deals in the summer - and Joe Sbarra, who signed an extension to his contract on Friday.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

Third round games must be played by Saturday December 16, and the draw for the fourth round will be made on Friday December 8, with the club releasing the venue and the date of the game in due course.