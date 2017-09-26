Burton Albion can extend their unbeaten Championship run to four games tonight as English giants Aston Villa arrive at the Pirelli Stadium (7.45pm).
The Brewers kept their points tally ticking over with a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday following the 2-1 victory over promotion-hopefuls Fulham the week before.
Their last home defeat came on the opening day.
Villa, meanwhile, head to the Pirelli on the back of consecutive wins over Barnsley and Nottingham Forest - but they were held to a 1-1 draw here last season, Lloyd Dyer grabbing a memorable equaliser.
Victory could see Albion move as much as six points clear of the relegation zone after 10 games.
Follow all the build-up, team news and live match coverage with our matchday blog.
To have your say, tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.
Key Events
That's all from us at the Pirelli Stadium
We’ve brought you full live coverage of Burton Albion’s 4-0 loss to Aston Villa tonight, with goals from Keinan Davis, Albert Adomah, Robert Snodgrass and Josh Onomah condemning the Brewers to a comprehensive defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Villa.
There’s plenty more reaction to follow from both managers, and we’ll be looking ahead to Saturday’s visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Villa boss Steve Bruce on his 'respect' for Burton
I thought Burton were excellent like they normally are. I can’t speak highly enough of them, they found it very difficult against us tonight. We were clinical up the top end of the pitch tonight. We were bright, breezy and had a bit of pace, a bit of power, guile and know-how. It was a difficult night for them. They always do. I’ve got nothing but respect for the club and what it’s over the last 12 years. It’s been a remarkable story, and I’ve got nothing but respect for them all.
Was the first goal against the run of play? Clough has his say on that...
Not at all - it was completely against the run of play. I think Stephen has had four shots tonight, four things to do and he’s picked the ball out of the net four times. The nice thing was we kept going, we kept plugging away and we kept trying to get a goal. As I say, the Premier League defenders that they have there with Terry and Chester and Elmohamady, and then Glenn Whelan in midfield, make it very difficult once they get ahead.
Nigel Clough keen to separate the result from the performance
We separate the two things, result and performance. It’s a very very poor result, the performance wasn’t too bad. The goals we conceded were poor at times - the second one’s a mis-hit, third one’s a deflection, can’t do much about that. And the quality, and the gulf in the quality of the PL players or ex-PL layers that they have shows at times. But I thought we started the game well, put them on the back foot. The first attack they had, they scored from, and then the second one really knocked the stuffing out of us with the mishit that crept in the near post.
Nigel Clough up for press
Steve Bruce on tonight's win over Burton
Burton played excellent. I’ve nothing but respect for what they’ve achieved over the last 12 years.
Steve Bruce speaking to press now
There's been some big results tonight...
Joshua Murray's verdict...
Stay tuned for our verdict and reaction from the Brewers camp
What will Nigel Clough make of that one? We’ll find out very shortly...
PICTURE: It's party time for Villa after tonight's Brewers domination...
Full-time!
That’s your lot from the Pirelli.
The Brewers have been thoroughly outclassed by Villa, and go down 4-0 on the night - their heaviest home defeat during their time in the Championship so far.
90: Jamie Allen given man of the match by Burton
He’s played well tonight - probably one of only a few players to have come out of tonight with any credit.
90: Burton could have had a penalty
Mason swung a cross in and Buxton seemed to be hauled to the ground - nothing given.
88: It's Burton who are looking for the next goal
Scannell runs at Neil Taylor, forcing the left-back to play the ball out for a corner.
87: Not a great deal else to say here at the Pirelli
Villa looking for a fifth to round off a night of domination...
84: Albion looking for a consolation
But Jamie Allen gets the ball stuck under his feet just as he’s about to shoot...
PICTURE: The moment Josh Onomah sealed the game for Villa
79: Villa sub
Admoah makes way to a standing ovation for Birkir Bjarnason.
74: Neil Taylor shoots wide
He was urged to hit one from the Villa fans, and obliges.
It’s well wide, though.
73: Villa don't look like letting up
It could start to get nasty here at the Pirelli.
GOAL!
Burton 0-4 Villa.
Hogan is sent racing clear, evades Buxton’s despairing challenge and squares for sub Josh Onomah, who makes no mistake from close range.
68: Villa sub
Josh Onomah replaces Jonathan Kodjia.
67: Chance!
Akpan forces Johnstone into a save from a snapshot! Good effort from the midfielder.
66: Final Albion sub
Joe Mason replaces Marvin Sordell.
65: Villa sub
Keinan Davis is replaced by Scott Hogan.
64: Burton attack
Akins’ cross is knocked down by Scannell, but the attack peters out into nothing.
Villa defending well as Burton look for a route back into this game.
62: Burton trying to muster an attack
Akins’ cross is deflected and lands in Johnstone’s arms...
59: Murphy blazes over
That’s all Burton are getting from Villa at the moment...
60: Allen finds Akins
It’s a lovely defence-splitting pass from Allen - but Akins’ ball is cleared.