Burton Albion can extend their unbeaten Championship run to four games tonight as English giants Aston Villa arrive at the Pirelli Stadium (7.45pm).

The Brewers kept their points tally ticking over with a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday following the 2-1 victory over promotion-hopefuls Fulham the week before.

Their last home defeat came on the opening day.

Villa, meanwhile, head to the Pirelli on the back of consecutive wins over Barnsley and Nottingham Forest - but they were held to a 1-1 draw here last season, Lloyd Dyer grabbing a memorable equaliser.

Victory could see Albion move as much as six points clear of the relegation zone after 10 games.

